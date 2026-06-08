THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Today Is Day 100 Of World War Trump In Iran-JUNE 8 2026

Day 100 of World War Trump in Iran has now arrived, and with it comes the bitter reminder that when powerful men tell you a war is “over” on the first day, what they usually mean is that the truth has only just begun to bleed. Donald Trump said it was over. Pete Hegseth said it was controlled. The press briefings were polished, the victory language was prepackaged, and the machinery of empire assured the American people that this would be another clean, decisive, made-for-television strike. One day. One blow. One triumph. Then back to business. But here we are on Day 100. Trump says that “he’s calling the shots”, but he clearly is not driving the wartime narrative. Iran is. “Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help.” Psalm 146:3 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, what began as another “limited action” has become another senseless US Middle East war with no clean exit, no honest accounting, and no shortage of official excuses from the Trump administration. The same people who promised us control now speak in carefully managed phrases, parsed and nuanced for mass MAGA consumption. The same administration that claimed victory at the start is still struggling to manage escalation three and a half months later. The same war party that always finds money for missiles, drones, carriers, contractors, and foreign entanglements is once again feeding from the trough while American families are told to tighten their belts in this terrible economy. Trump ran as the man who would end the wars, calling himself the “president of peace”. Yet here he is, stamped firmly onto one of his own. His MAGA defenders can spin it, rename it, minimize it, and blame everyone else, but the calendar is merciless. The first day has now become the one-hundredth. The “finished” war is still producing devastating consequences. The ‘victory lap’ has soured and turned into the long march through the endless fog of war. And Hegseth? He is learning what every polished wartime spokesman eventually learns: wars don’t obey press releases, and missiles do not care about slogans. Iran does not vanish because someone on television says that America is in control. The Strait of Hormuz does not calm down and reopen because a cabinet official issues forth with boastful braggadocio from behind a microphone. God has a way of humiliating the pride of the rulers of this world. Welcome to Day 100 of World War Trump!