Tyreek Hill’s Future with the Dolphins in Doubt? | NFL 2025 Update

Is Tyreek Hill heading into his final season with the Miami Dolphins? After a tough 2024 campaign and wrist surgery, questions swirl around his contract, health, and commitment. Despite trade rumors, Hill is back in camp and rebuilding trust with teammates. Will Miami extend him — or move on?





