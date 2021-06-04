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We are being scammed. Hear me out!
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195 views • June 04, 2021
So you radiate the tissue with millimeter waves, it breaks down. The body says "I have to get rid of this". It uses the same mechanism that we get rid of cigarette smoke or splinters. You create an inflammatory response which the unfortunate doctors - alternative and otherwise - say, "Oh, you have too much inflammation". That's your disease - inflammation is your body's only way of getting rid of dead and diseased tissue. But it can be so overwhelming that it actually kills you.
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