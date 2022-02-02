© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update 2-2-2022 Freedom Convoy, an opportunity to reclaim our land jurisdiction.
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • February 03, 2022
We The People can use the Freedom Convoy to reclaim our sovereign power and reinstate the authority of the Land Jurisdiction. I define some terms we need to understand to maneuver through the mucky waters to reclaim our authority on land.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.