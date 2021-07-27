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jULY 11,2012.wmv | UFO Robert Bingham, The Summoner
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12 views • July 27, 2021
Originally Published on Jul 12, 2012
Beautiful footage was captured by Robert Bingham on July 11th morning.
Amazing UFO changing its colors and also in one moment disappears on front of your eyes and appears again from nowhere.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
Beautiful footage was captured by Robert Bingham on July 11th morning.
Amazing UFO changing its colors and also in one moment disappears on front of your eyes and appears again from nowhere.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
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