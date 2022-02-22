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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 2/21/22 - Are Banks Safe?
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80 views • February 22, 2022
In this week's zoom we focus on the role of the banking system as an arm of state tyranny (eg. Trudeau in Canada), and what might be done to safeguard our fiat money (if possible) and how to prepare for an economic crash. We also discuss recent All-Cause Mortality data, and other news and information related to vaccine injuries.
Learn more at www.RiseUpNH.org
Learn more at www.RiseUpNH.org
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