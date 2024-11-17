BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fallen Conspiracies! - November 17th 2024
johnhenrysoto
johnhenrysoto
9 views • 5 months ago

Are you ready to venture into the world of they-can’t-be-serious conspiracies that turned out to be true? On The John Henry Soto Show, we’re diving into the most shocking stories from the past 40 years. Some will have you laughing out loud, and others will make you pause and say, “Wait, they really did that?”

Get ready for a show packed with humor, revelations, and lessons learned. We’re here to explore the surprising blend of absurdity and reality, showing how the world’s craziest theories sometimes became undeniable facts.

⚠️ Trigger Warning: If you’re easily rattled or prefer to keep things light, this might not be the episode for you. But if you enjoy unraveling the unexpected with a smile (and sometimes a gasp), join us for the ride.

Tune in to The John Henry Soto Show – where we explore the stories that entertained, shocked, and changed the way we see the world!

Keywords
healthnutritionmusicmediafilmfitnesswellness
