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Debate Over Territorial Rights Emerge Amidst Heightened Tensions Polish General Talks Up WW3.
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31 views • April 03, 2022
Debate Over Territorial Rights Emerge Amidst Heightened Tensions
Polish General Talks Up WW3.
https://rumble.com/vzj8lz-debate-over-territorial-rights-emerge-amidst-heightened-tensions-polish-gen.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
***************
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3JLGhyU
Ministry of Defence Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IKSse2
MoD Statement: - https://bit.ly/3DpuCTV
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3NvizZK
Ctv Article: - https://bit.ly/3LqdW1v
SAS Article: - https://bit.ly/3JLsF6t
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/5mwe1
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Polish General, Talks WW3
Polish General Talks Up WW3.
https://rumble.com/vzj8lz-debate-over-territorial-rights-emerge-amidst-heightened-tensions-polish-gen.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
***************
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3JLGhyU
Ministry of Defence Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IKSse2
MoD Statement: - https://bit.ly/3DpuCTV
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3NvizZK
Ctv Article: - https://bit.ly/3LqdW1v
SAS Article: - https://bit.ly/3JLsF6t
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/5mwe1
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Polish General, Talks WW3
Keywords
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