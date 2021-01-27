Open your eyes

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112 views • January 27, 2021
🎙Independent Journalist of enlightenment
🍿 Link
He is giving us our country back:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xy4yKu708hCV/
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish
treachery
☀OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube: Blondie Broadcast:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCttZeDmtguIwZJKZvPefv8g
Brighteon: Blondie Broadcast:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vcv4r1-the-enormity-of-what-is-coming.html?mref=f3mrn&;mc=an69z
Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🐸 Gab
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
" We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020 🇺🇸
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
🎺 Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5Q
#1776Army
#WWG1WGA
#KAG2021
#TheGreatAwakening
#GTMOTribunals
#DarktoLight
#LoveandLight
MEGA MEME SERVER:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
📜 Mark Taylor print prophecy:
https://sordrescue.com
1.7.21 New!
https://sordrescue.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Wolves-in-Sheeps-Clothing.pdf
Miracles Happen everyday!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
🍿 Link
He is giving us our country back:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xy4yKu708hCV/
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish
treachery
☀OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube: Blondie Broadcast:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCttZeDmtguIwZJKZvPefv8g
Brighteon: Blondie Broadcast:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vcv4r1-the-enormity-of-what-is-coming.html?mref=f3mrn&;mc=an69z
Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🐸 Gab
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
" We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020 🇺🇸
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
🎺 Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5Q
#1776Army
#WWG1WGA
#KAG2021
#TheGreatAwakening
#GTMOTribunals
#DarktoLight
#LoveandLight
MEGA MEME SERVER:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
📜 Mark Taylor print prophecy:
https://sordrescue.com
1.7.21 New!
https://sordrescue.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Wolves-in-Sheeps-Clothing.pdf
Miracles Happen everyday!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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