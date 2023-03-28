Episode 27 with David Hawkins - Monday March 27th, 2023
Davids latest tweet...."I may have become a target for a pedophile contract hit by Trudeau's ChildBase bots summoned over Tesla's GPT system US20200257317A1. So #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth offers RCMP Veterans my AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—for CSI in the event of my death."
**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:
- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI
- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi
Profile: Ties BBC-in-the-Middle attacks by Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to pedophile contract hits with AI ChildBase bots & Serco's AR COVID patents
Relevant Pictures & Links:
https://pictures.abebooks.com/inventory/53537585.jpg
US20200257317A1 - Autonomous and user controlled vehicle summon to a target - Google Patents
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200257317A1/en?oq=US20200257317A1
US6226615B1 - Spoken text display method and apparatus, for use in generating television signals - Google Patents
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6226615B1/en
Cars now run on data. We hacked one to find out what it knows about you.
https://silviewhome.files.wordpress.com/2022/06/cars-cover.jpg?w=1120&h=630&crop=1
Tweet: Tesla's Taiwan targets for BBC-in-the-Middle attacks by Trudeau's ChildBase bots! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth offers RCMP Veterans our AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—to detect GPT bot swarms on US20200257317A1 and punish Trudeau's ChildBase impersonators.
https://www.artnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/1200px-Prospero_and_Ariel-1.jpg?w=1200
https://c8.alamy.com/comp/C72TAP/eric-gill-relief-sculpture-on-the-outside-of-bbc-broadcasting-house-C72TAP.jpg
David Hawkins' info:
Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)
Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins
Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.