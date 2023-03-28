Create New Account
Episode 27 "BBC Taiwan Targets GPT Tesla Bots"
12 views
channel image
A Warrior Calls
Published 16 hours ago |

Episode 27 with David Hawkins - Monday March 27th, 2023


Davids latest tweet...."I may have become a target for a pedophile contract hit by Trudeau's ChildBase bots summoned over Tesla's GPT system US20200257317A1. So #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth offers RCMP Veterans my AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—for CSI in the event of my death."


**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:

- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]

- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi


Profile: Ties BBC-in-the-Middle attacks by Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to pedophile contract hits with AI ChildBase bots & Serco's AR COVID patents


Relevant Pictures & Links:


https://pictures.abebooks.com/inventory/53537585.jpg


US20200257317A1 - Autonomous and user controlled vehicle summon to a target - Google Patents

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200257317A1/en?oq=US20200257317A1


US6226615B1 - Spoken text display method and apparatus, for use in generating television signals - Google Patents

https://patents.google.com/patent/US6226615B1/en


Cars now run on data. We hacked one to find out what it knows about you.

https://silviewhome.files.wordpress.com/2022/06/cars-cover.jpg?w=1120&h=630&crop=1


Tweet: Tesla's Taiwan targets for BBC-in-the-Middle attacks by Trudeau's ChildBase bots! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth offers RCMP Veterans our AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—to detect GPT bot swarms on US20200257317A1 and punish Trudeau's ChildBase impersonators.


https://www.artnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/1200px-Prospero_and_Ariel-1.jpg?w=1200


https://c8.alamy.com/comp/C72TAP/eric-gill-relief-sculpture-on-the-outside-of-bbc-broadcasting-house-C72TAP.jpg



David Hawkins' info:

Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

Keywords
vaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksdavid hawkinsa warrior callscourt filingstesla botsbbc taiwan

