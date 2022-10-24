The Depth Of The Wicked

Dr.
Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control, in
a September 15 interview with Paul Thacker’s Disinformation Chronicle
newsletter. According to Redfield, “Everyone had to agree to the narrative”
enforced by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials that the C-19 virus
came from a “wet market” in Wuhan and not the Wuhan Institute of Virology
(WIV). And Dr. Fauci “clearly misled Congress,” about funding dangerous
gain-of-function research at the WIV. So
there you go….we already knew this.
Confessions are being made everyday and everywhere by the actors in this
C 19 conspiracy. They are admitting to
the lies that we have been told about Covid…...but what is being done about
it? Absolutely nothing! In fact current CDC director Walensky this
month encouraged everyone to get the “booster” shot without any qualms whatsoever! It doesn’t matter how many lies they get
caught telling…. people will still follow them.
Why? Because they have had their consciences
seared and the minds are reprobate concerning the truth. They would rather believe “the Lie”
than the truth.
