Origins: Americans, Africans, Blacks, & Culture (who are we)?

When it comes to most People with melanin,

If you asked where are they from; their roots,

Or and origins most are confused or say what they been told( not by there ancestors)

but by their social, multi media, or by a history book.📖



How much of it is true or false depending on

The information provided?

Not all Europeans are considered Europeans

Case in point (Ukrainians and Russians) or “Japanese to Chinese”,”Jews and whites”. It is also the case of “Labels of Race”! So why are all melanated people considered to be African? Also why most African doesn’t recognize Melanated American’s to be descendent from Africa?



If this world once were one big land mass then why aren’t everyone considered to be African? If European born in America are American why use the term African American

( why not just American)? There is evidence of melanated Indigenous people before the European invasion to (turtle island) and have documentation of several presidents before

George Washington.



Have melanated people been Duped to believe that they all been transported to America? Are we in a cast society without our

Knowledge? 13th amendment?



Hips News will attempt to seek out these questions in hopes to find the answers that are hidden in plan sight!?!🤔