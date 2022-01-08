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01/04/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: Where the country is going is where Joe Rogan just went from Twitter to GETTR. I mean, media doesn’t understand is that you can’t suppress information, it’ll find a way to be free. People don’t tolerate this type of censorship and propaganda that is being pushed on us.