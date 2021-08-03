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(PART 6) THE TRUTH ABOUT THE JAB: THE JAB CAUSES THE DELTA VARIANT! - KAREN KINGSTON | DOUG BILLINGS
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363 views • August 03, 2021
27th July, 2021 - Here is part 6 of the 6 part series of Doug Billings interview with Karen Kingston. Karen Kingston provides proof that the Jab is causing the Delta variant.
Support Doug Billings by purchasing a membership package from his website. In the age of Big Tech censorship and corporate fascism, we need independent voices like Doug Billings to survive and thrive. Thank you in advance. https://dougbillings.us/membership-subscription-plans/
Original Source : https://dougbillings.us/video/dougs-continued-interview-with-karen-kingston-7-27-2021/
Citations :
https://www.fda.gov/media/91668/download - "The immunogenicity of therapeutic proteins- what you don’t know can hurt YOU and the patient"
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#demographics - "Demographic Trends of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US reported to CDC"
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1166062 - "Vaers Id 1166062 - 5 month old"
https://investors.modernatx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/moderna-announces-positive-initial-booster-data-against-sars-cov - "Press Release - Moderna Announces Positive Initial Booster Data Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern"
https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/vita-heaven-llc-dba-hangover-heaven-593765-07232020
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21135414/ - "The cytoprotective effect of N-acetyl-L-cysteine against ROS-induced cytotoxicity is independent of its ability to enhance glutathione synthesis"
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26651980/ - "Therapeutic Potential of N-Acetylcysteine for Wound Healing, Acute Bronchiolitis, and Congenital Heart Defects"
https://nootropicsdepot.com/n-acetyl-l-cysteine-500mg-capsules/
Support Doug Billings by purchasing a membership package from his website. In the age of Big Tech censorship and corporate fascism, we need independent voices like Doug Billings to survive and thrive. Thank you in advance. https://dougbillings.us/membership-subscription-plans/
Original Source : https://dougbillings.us/video/dougs-continued-interview-with-karen-kingston-7-27-2021/
Citations :
https://www.fda.gov/media/91668/download - "The immunogenicity of therapeutic proteins- what you don’t know can hurt YOU and the patient"
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#demographics - "Demographic Trends of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US reported to CDC"
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1166062 - "Vaers Id 1166062 - 5 month old"
https://investors.modernatx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/moderna-announces-positive-initial-booster-data-against-sars-cov - "Press Release - Moderna Announces Positive Initial Booster Data Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern"
https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/vita-heaven-llc-dba-hangover-heaven-593765-07232020
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21135414/ - "The cytoprotective effect of N-acetyl-L-cysteine against ROS-induced cytotoxicity is independent of its ability to enhance glutathione synthesis"
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26651980/ - "Therapeutic Potential of N-Acetylcysteine for Wound Healing, Acute Bronchiolitis, and Congenital Heart Defects"
https://nootropicsdepot.com/n-acetyl-l-cysteine-500mg-capsules/
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