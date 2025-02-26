CHP Talks: Dr. Charles Hoffe—Vindicated and Victorious!

February 27, 2025: My guest this week is Dr. Charles Hoffe, a man who has been—for the past 3 years—the victim of misguided and malicious charges by the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons, the BC Interior Health Authority and the BC Ministry of Health. Despite his exemplary record as a family doctor and ER doctor, he has been denied hospital privileges and threatened for speaking out about the dangers of the experimental mRNA vaccines. Earlier in February of this year, the College dropped the misconduct charges against him because of the mountain of evidence provided by 8 expert witnesses. Dr. Hoffe gives glory to God for answered prayers but warns our viewers and listeners that the assaults on free speech and medical integrity continue, especially with BC’s HPOA (Health Professions and Occupations Act), formerly Bill 36, which puts every medical professional under the thumb of government.

