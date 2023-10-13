Create New Account
UPDATE! ISRAELI ARMY ENTERS GAZA & GUNFIRE EXCHANGED!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
ISRAELI ARMY NOW GOING INTO GAZA AND THEY MET HAMAS GUNFIRE. THIS WILL ONLY GET WORSE AND TIME MARCHES ON. THIS WEEKEND COULD BE HELL ON EARTH FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD NOW. YET! THE AVERAGE AMERICAN IS FIXATED ON ENTERTAINMENT. THEY'VE LOST THIE FREAKING MINDS. THEY WON'T WAKEUP UNTILL THE TERRORISTS IN AMERICA START COMING AFTER THEN AND THEN IT WILLBE TOO LATE. IT'S TO LATE NOW TO PREP! WHAT THE HELL YOU HAVE YOU HAVE...THE CLOCK IS TICKING...WAKEUP!

