‘Either you are sovereign, or you are a colony’ - Putin

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RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! Destroying Deep State censorship!
Europe, Canada and Australia are a few that kowtow to the US.
"‘If a country or a group of countries cannot make a sovereign decision - it is a colony’, Putin has said at a meeting ahead of SPIEF 2022. ‘And a colony has no future, as far as history is concerned’, he added." - RT News