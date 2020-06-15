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O Lamento de Israel - Sérgio Lopes
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2 views • June 15, 2020
Quando em cativeiro te levaram de Sião
E os teus sacerdotes prantearam de aflição,
Foi como morrer de vergonha e dor
Caminhava triste o povo forte do Senhor.
Ah! Jerusalém porque deixaste de adorar
O Deus vivo que em tantas batalhas te ajudou?
Chora, Israel! Num lamento só
Talvez Deus se lembre do bichinho de Jacó!
Chora, Israel!
Babilônia não é teu lugar,
Clama ao teu Deus! E Ele te ouvirá
Do inimigo te libertará.
E os teus sacerdotes prantearam de aflição,
Foi como morrer de vergonha e dor
Caminhava triste o povo forte do Senhor.
Ah! Jerusalém porque deixaste de adorar
O Deus vivo que em tantas batalhas te ajudou?
Chora, Israel! Num lamento só
Talvez Deus se lembre do bichinho de Jacó!
Chora, Israel!
Babilônia não é teu lugar,
Clama ao teu Deus! E Ele te ouvirá
Do inimigo te libertará.
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