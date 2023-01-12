Create New Account
Walter Veith & Henry Stober - Adventure Prof [4] - Crossing The Line
What is this life really about? Is it really work-related success - or is it precisely this that often stands in the way of being used by God? Sometimes God also allows very capable people to experience a career setback and then travel in a completely contrary direction. Have you experienced this yourself? Is it no longer possible to teach at universities and still have the certainty that you are doing the right thing? Many people are familiar with the history of "Adventure Prof Walter Veith", but now he is sitting in the depths of the African wilderness, surrounded by sounds that send goose bumps down your spine. Instead of students thirsting for knowledge, he listens to the nature of Africa and asks the question of origin - is it this continent, his home, really? But first of all, the border of Africa must be crossed - and that brings such big problems with it that heaven itself must intervene - God - so that "ADVENTURE PROF - series ONE - can and should arise at all. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

