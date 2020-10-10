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Pelosi wants to inact the 25th amendment not for Our President, but because of her candidate, Joe Biden!
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79 views • October 10, 2020
I couldn’t decide who was the biggest or most delusional moron this week so �I narrowed it down to the top 4: Kamala, Taylor Swift, Jane Fonda, Nancy Pelosi!
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