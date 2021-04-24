CDC COMES CLEAN! [2021-04-12] - OAN (VIDEO)



The CDC admits that 94% of people listed as dying from COVID-19 was completely fictitious, they simply had doctors and coroners code nearly all deaths as COVID-19 deaths on their cause of death statements and death certificates. This is also easy to verify when you see that NO PANDEMIC occurred in 2020. There was no spike in deaths, and in fact the total number of deaths has been nearly the same for 2015 through 2020 - NO SPIKE IN TOTAL DEATHS in the USA, and likely the same for the rest of the countries on earth. There is a GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC CONSPIRACY GOING ON, AND MOST POLITICIANS, BIG PHARMA, AND THE MEDICAL MAFIA ARE ALL INVOLVED. At least half of the people on earth were well aware of this Truth, but it is still nice to hear it on the news. This should help a few more Sheeple Wake Up just in time to prevent them from taking the mRNA Bioweapon Vaccine geared towards the Illuminati's Global Depopulation Agenda.