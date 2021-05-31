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A Call For an Uprising: Deal or No Deal? The Sheeple are Dumber than ever.[28.05.2021]
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168 views • May 31, 2021
Ali Cheaib on FB: 19 april 2021
Sheeple are the only animals on Earth that are dumber than donkeys. Don't even bother to help them. It's useless.
Your true enemy is the sheeple of the world, not their masters. It's the sheeple who will force a needle in your arm.
It's the sheeple in police uniform who will knock on your door one day to kidnap you when you refuse the DNA-editing vaccine. It's the sheeple who will force you into a rape cage (prison) when you refuse the experimental gene therapy.
The sheeple are your enemy, not their masters (leaders). If the leader didn't come to them, the order-following sheeple would create him out of thin air. They'll carve his figurine in stone and bow down to worship him and follow him. They'll let a dumb, deaf, and blind piece of stone be their leader and commit atrocities in his name. It's always been this way since these order-following sheeple first walked the Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago......'
Read more here if you want: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=268180454980601
10,183 views•may 28, 2021
a call for an uprising
63.7k subscribers
https://youtu.be/TNNYI8Bjw0M
Watch: https://youtu.be/9ahq2qcw2yw
Join the website: www.acallforanuprising.com
Stop video and sub to my main channels below:
Red/yellow channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucra2rfz8sh6dnbg3s_4sd4a
Sheeple are the only animals on Earth that are dumber than donkeys. Don't even bother to help them. It's useless.
Your true enemy is the sheeple of the world, not their masters. It's the sheeple who will force a needle in your arm.
It's the sheeple in police uniform who will knock on your door one day to kidnap you when you refuse the DNA-editing vaccine. It's the sheeple who will force you into a rape cage (prison) when you refuse the experimental gene therapy.
The sheeple are your enemy, not their masters (leaders). If the leader didn't come to them, the order-following sheeple would create him out of thin air. They'll carve his figurine in stone and bow down to worship him and follow him. They'll let a dumb, deaf, and blind piece of stone be their leader and commit atrocities in his name. It's always been this way since these order-following sheeple first walked the Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago......'
Read more here if you want: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=268180454980601
10,183 views•may 28, 2021
a call for an uprising
63.7k subscribers
https://youtu.be/TNNYI8Bjw0M
Watch: https://youtu.be/9ahq2qcw2yw
Join the website: www.acallforanuprising.com
Stop video and sub to my main channels below:
Red/yellow channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucra2rfz8sh6dnbg3s_4sd4a
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