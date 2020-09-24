Senate report links Hunter Biden to ‘prostitution or human trafficking ring’

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The report pointed the finger at Hunter for sending funds to Russian and Ukrainian women in the US who wired the funds to others in Eastern Europe.
“The records note that it is a documented fact that Hunter Biden has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine,” the report said.
“The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring’.”
The report said there was “extensive public reporting concerning Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement with prostitution services”.
“Records on file with the Committees do not directly confirm or refute these individual reports.
“However, they do confirm that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution.”
Further Info:
Senate Report Accuses Hunter Biden Of Paying For Hookers Who May Have Been Trafficked:
https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/23/senate-report-accuses-hunter-biden-of-paying-for-hookers-who-may-have-been-trafficked/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGDoBAkP-_U
Sky News Australia