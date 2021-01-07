© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OΙ ΚΑΛΙΚΑΤΖΑΡΕΟΙ ΠΑΡΕΜΕΙΝΑΝ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΠΑΝΩ ΚΟΣΜΟ
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
967 views • January 07, 2021
Μπορούμε να πούμε πως το σοφότερο μάθημα που μας έκαναν τις προηγουμενες μέρες ήταν το ότι ο Κοροϊδοϊός κολλάει όταν ο Σταυρός πάει να πλησιάσει τα ύδατα! Όποτε για μια ακόμα φορά λύσσαξαν να μη συμβεί κάτι που θα διακινδύνευε την υγεία μας, τρομοκράτησαν, τιμώρησαν και συνέλαβαν συνεχίζοντας την ολοκληρωτική ατζέντα καταστροφής του κάθε τι που έχουμε ιερό.
Αλλά τα πολύ έντονα γεγονότα στην Αμερική ήταν που από ένα σημείο και μετά φυσικά τράβηξαν τα φώτα με την είσοδο μιας μεγάλης μάζας ανθρώπων στο Καπιτώλιο και με το θάνατο, από όσο ξέρουμε 4 ανθρώπων. Εκεί είδαμε αρκετά βιντεο και αναλυτικά για το πως εξελίχθηκαν τα γεγονότα και κάποια στοιχεία για μερικούς συμμετέχοντες.
Επίσης, πήγαμε πίσω στο χρόνο και στο διήγημα του 1896 του Ιγκερσολ Λόκγουντ με τίτλο 1900 ή ο Τελευταίος Πρόεδρος όπου ξεκινά με εξεγέρσεις κατα την περίοδο των εκλογών στην Αμερική και διαβάσαμε την κορύφωση στο τέλος του, το οποίο θεωρώ ότι παρουσιάζει ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον.
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Iστολόγιο:
https://angelokarageorgos.gr
Κανάλι στο Lbry.tv:
https://open.lbry.com/@AngeloKar:6
Κανάλι Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/angelosbg
Λογαριασμός Mewe:
https://mewe.com/i/angelokarageorgos
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5IXXuUoEPlbCAysu0QXc5O?si=3YkOmFA8S1SCIPKJ2Bm_nQ
Κανάλι telegram:
https://t.me/angelokar
Ενημερώνω επίσης και στο facebook για ό,τι νέο βγάζω
https://www.facebook.com/angelo.karageorgos/
Όλοι οι σύνδεσμοι της εκπομπής είναι εδώ επειδή κάτω δεν χωράνε
https://angelokarageorgos.gr/oi-kalikatzareoi-paremeinan-ston-apano-kosmo
Συγκλονιστικά Θεοφάνεια στους καταρράκτες Παλαιοκαρυάς Τρικάλων. Up Stories
https://youtu.be/WaZqofJvkhM
Θεσσαλονίκη: Συλλήψεις και προσαγωγές πιστών για τα Θεοφάνεια στο Λευκό πύργο
https://youtu.be/JAVJYwRsFFk
Κανονικά ο αγιασμός των υδάτων στο Αίγιο από Ιερώνυμο και Αμβρόσιο - Έπεσαν πρόστιμα
https://panagia-ierosolymitissa.blogspot.com/2021/01/blog-post_6.html?m=1
Αυτή είναι η επίσημη θέση της Εκκλησίας: «ΚΑΤΑΔΙΚΑΖΟΥΜΕ τον Αγιασμό των υδάτων στο Αίγιο!!!» – ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟ
https://www.el.gr/thriskia/orthodox/ayti-einai-i-episimi-thesi-tis-ekklisia/
Το Γερμανικό περιοδικό Stern προσφέρει στον... Χριστό δόση του εμβολίου της Pfizer!
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3908618842490428&;set=a.1962249560460709
Κανάλια και κοροϊδία!
https://www.facebook.com/AgathiChristiana1/videos/1126067564517455
Things turned very ugly as an all out brawl erupts between the trump supporters and Black Lives Matter
https://twitter.com/johnschreiber/status/1346928239613132805
Εισβολή στο Καπιτώλιο: Το βίντεο που δείχνει ότι οι αστυνομικοί άφησαν τους ακροδεξιούς να περάσουν
https://www.militaire.gr/eisvoli-sto-kapitolio-to-vinteo-poy-deichnei-oti-oi-astynomikoi-afisan-toys-akrodexioys-na-perasoyn/
this is exact moment the siege of the Capitol building began
https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1346966514990149639
inside the House chamber ....
https://twitter.com/billritter7/status/1346925328749502472
Rioters almost inside the capitol hill
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1347059837301968899
Rioters are smashing windows outside the Capitol Building.
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1346908554804953088
Χάος στο Καπιτώλιο. Με τα όπλα στα χέρια οι άνδρες των υπηρεσιών ασφαλείας – Φυγαδεύτηκε ο Πένς – Καθολική απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας στην Ουάσιγκτον (φωτο και βίντεο)...
http://www.mixanitouxronou.gr/diadilotes-yper-toy-tramp-paraviasan-odofragmata-kai-eisevalan-stin-aithoysa-tis-geroysias-dakrygona-mesa-sto-kapitolio-arnoyntai-tin-itta-apo-ton-tzo-mpainten/
Trump supporters storm the Capitol in DC as hundreds enter the building
https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1346913462090285058
Protesters meet alone police offices in capitol
https://mobile.twitter.com/ItsAboutTime45/status/1346983860182114310
Το πλήθος κάνει ντού στην αστυνομία που προσπαθεί να εμποδίσει την πρόσβαση τους στο Καπιτώλιο
https://www.facebook.com/koukiasgeorge/videos/2970956313142225/
The FBI SWAT team has entered the Capitol building.
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1346934724258795523
"This guy is from Arizona. Here is a photo I took of him at the Tempe BLM march in June.
https://twitter.com/KelemenCari/status/1346928364796465156
This guy isn't a member of Black Lives Matter.
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1346934192395808769
Today Angeli led the charge into the Senate chamber in D.C.
https://twitter.com/travis_view/status/1346954463622254594
Longtime Arizona QAnon supporter in horned helmet joins storming of U.S. Capitol
https://eu.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2021/01/06/arizona-qanon-supporter-jake-angeli-joins-storming-u-s-capitol/6568513002/
Matt Heimbach
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=lm&;q=Matt+Heimbach&iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.abc.net.au%2Fnews%2Fimage%2F7994356-3x2-700x467.jpg
Αλλά τα πολύ έντονα γεγονότα στην Αμερική ήταν που από ένα σημείο και μετά φυσικά τράβηξαν τα φώτα με την είσοδο μιας μεγάλης μάζας ανθρώπων στο Καπιτώλιο και με το θάνατο, από όσο ξέρουμε 4 ανθρώπων. Εκεί είδαμε αρκετά βιντεο και αναλυτικά για το πως εξελίχθηκαν τα γεγονότα και κάποια στοιχεία για μερικούς συμμετέχοντες.
Επίσης, πήγαμε πίσω στο χρόνο και στο διήγημα του 1896 του Ιγκερσολ Λόκγουντ με τίτλο 1900 ή ο Τελευταίος Πρόεδρος όπου ξεκινά με εξεγέρσεις κατα την περίοδο των εκλογών στην Αμερική και διαβάσαμε την κορύφωση στο τέλος του, το οποίο θεωρώ ότι παρουσιάζει ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον.
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Iστολόγιο:
https://angelokarageorgos.gr
Κανάλι στο Lbry.tv:
https://open.lbry.com/@AngeloKar:6
Κανάλι Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/angelosbg
Λογαριασμός Mewe:
https://mewe.com/i/angelokarageorgos
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5IXXuUoEPlbCAysu0QXc5O?si=3YkOmFA8S1SCIPKJ2Bm_nQ
Κανάλι telegram:
https://t.me/angelokar
Ενημερώνω επίσης και στο facebook για ό,τι νέο βγάζω
https://www.facebook.com/angelo.karageorgos/
Όλοι οι σύνδεσμοι της εκπομπής είναι εδώ επειδή κάτω δεν χωράνε
https://angelokarageorgos.gr/oi-kalikatzareoi-paremeinan-ston-apano-kosmo
Συγκλονιστικά Θεοφάνεια στους καταρράκτες Παλαιοκαρυάς Τρικάλων. Up Stories
https://youtu.be/WaZqofJvkhM
Θεσσαλονίκη: Συλλήψεις και προσαγωγές πιστών για τα Θεοφάνεια στο Λευκό πύργο
https://youtu.be/JAVJYwRsFFk
Κανονικά ο αγιασμός των υδάτων στο Αίγιο από Ιερώνυμο και Αμβρόσιο - Έπεσαν πρόστιμα
https://panagia-ierosolymitissa.blogspot.com/2021/01/blog-post_6.html?m=1
Αυτή είναι η επίσημη θέση της Εκκλησίας: «ΚΑΤΑΔΙΚΑΖΟΥΜΕ τον Αγιασμό των υδάτων στο Αίγιο!!!» – ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟ
https://www.el.gr/thriskia/orthodox/ayti-einai-i-episimi-thesi-tis-ekklisia/
Το Γερμανικό περιοδικό Stern προσφέρει στον... Χριστό δόση του εμβολίου της Pfizer!
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3908618842490428&;set=a.1962249560460709
Κανάλια και κοροϊδία!
https://www.facebook.com/AgathiChristiana1/videos/1126067564517455
Things turned very ugly as an all out brawl erupts between the trump supporters and Black Lives Matter
https://twitter.com/johnschreiber/status/1346928239613132805
Εισβολή στο Καπιτώλιο: Το βίντεο που δείχνει ότι οι αστυνομικοί άφησαν τους ακροδεξιούς να περάσουν
https://www.militaire.gr/eisvoli-sto-kapitolio-to-vinteo-poy-deichnei-oti-oi-astynomikoi-afisan-toys-akrodexioys-na-perasoyn/
this is exact moment the siege of the Capitol building began
https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1346966514990149639
inside the House chamber ....
https://twitter.com/billritter7/status/1346925328749502472
Rioters almost inside the capitol hill
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1347059837301968899
Rioters are smashing windows outside the Capitol Building.
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1346908554804953088
Χάος στο Καπιτώλιο. Με τα όπλα στα χέρια οι άνδρες των υπηρεσιών ασφαλείας – Φυγαδεύτηκε ο Πένς – Καθολική απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας στην Ουάσιγκτον (φωτο και βίντεο)...
http://www.mixanitouxronou.gr/diadilotes-yper-toy-tramp-paraviasan-odofragmata-kai-eisevalan-stin-aithoysa-tis-geroysias-dakrygona-mesa-sto-kapitolio-arnoyntai-tin-itta-apo-ton-tzo-mpainten/
Trump supporters storm the Capitol in DC as hundreds enter the building
https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1346913462090285058
Protesters meet alone police offices in capitol
https://mobile.twitter.com/ItsAboutTime45/status/1346983860182114310
Το πλήθος κάνει ντού στην αστυνομία που προσπαθεί να εμποδίσει την πρόσβαση τους στο Καπιτώλιο
https://www.facebook.com/koukiasgeorge/videos/2970956313142225/
The FBI SWAT team has entered the Capitol building.
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1346934724258795523
"This guy is from Arizona. Here is a photo I took of him at the Tempe BLM march in June.
https://twitter.com/KelemenCari/status/1346928364796465156
This guy isn't a member of Black Lives Matter.
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1346934192395808769
Today Angeli led the charge into the Senate chamber in D.C.
https://twitter.com/travis_view/status/1346954463622254594
Longtime Arizona QAnon supporter in horned helmet joins storming of U.S. Capitol
https://eu.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2021/01/06/arizona-qanon-supporter-jake-angeli-joins-storming-u-s-capitol/6568513002/
Matt Heimbach
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=lm&;q=Matt+Heimbach&iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.abc.net.au%2Fnews%2Fimage%2F7994356-3x2-700x467.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.