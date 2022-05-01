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REPOST 5-1-2021 NYC 2020 Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals Idle Ambulances, Refrig Trucks
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20 views • May 01, 2022
REPOST 5-1-2021 NYC 2020 Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals Idle Ambulances, Refrig Trucks
2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals and Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Trucks
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients
Oct7 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgVFCL51Mfs&;t
2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals and Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Trucks
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients
Oct7 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgVFCL51Mfs&;t
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