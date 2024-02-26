2/25/2024
John 1: 10-17 The Answer To Every Question
Intro: We have so many questions is life. Where did we come from? Where are we going? What is the purpose to life? What is life? Who killed JFK? Why did God create Duke University? So many questions. Well, I have the answer. The answer is in a person. The question is not WHAT is the answer to every question but WHO is the answer to every question.
