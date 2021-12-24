Joe Rogan: "Masks are like the Democrats' MAGA hat."

‘Masks Are Like The Democrats’ MAGA Hat’: Joe Rogan Reacts To News That Masks Are An Environmental Hazard



“Here’s — it’s almost crazier,” Rogan’s guest, surfer Shane Dorian began. “A styrofoam cup takes 50 years to biodegrade. How long do you think a mask takes?”



Rogan thought for a second before guessing, “A hundred-fifty.”



“Four hundred-fifty,” Dorian countered, prompting Rogan to throw his head back and exclaim, “Oh, my God.”



“It’s messed up to think that,” Dorian said.



Rogan also made it clear that he wasn’t certain masks even worked, adding, “I don’t even know if they work. I don’t think they do. I mean maybe they stop spittle from getting into someone. If you can get your finger in the side of it, and air is coming out.”



“I just feel like it’s one of those things where we accepted early on. And now we’re just pretending it’s somehow or another protective,” Rogan continued. “But at the end of the day it’s really just a piece of paper over your mouth and you’re breathing perfectly through it, so like how does that work?”