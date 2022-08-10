US Senator Suggests US Can Prevent China From Making a Run at Taiwan in the Next Five Years

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https://gnews.org/post/p15ymbb7e
08/07/2022 Senator Chris Van Hollen: I don’t think it’s inevitable that China is going to make a run at Taiwan in the next five years. We need to continue to help Taiwan making that as difficult as possible for China