04/04/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Many Americans are shocked that Mr. Miles Guo has not been released on bail. From the arrest and mistreatment of Mr. Miles Guo, Americans begin to realize the U.S. justice system has been infiltrated and weaponized by the CCP. They come to know that the country is not controlled by the Democratic Party or Republican Party, but it is controlled by the CCP. And this harsh reality is something that Mr. Guo has been revealing to Americans several years ago.





04/04/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

很多美国人对郭文贵先生仍然没有被保释感到震惊。他们从郭先生被捕以及遭受的不公对待中明白，美国的司法系统已经被中共渗透并武器化。他们开始明白，这个国家既不被民主党控制，也不被共和党控制，而是被中共控制。而这一残酷的现实是郭先生几年前就一直在向美国人揭露的。



