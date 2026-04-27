America’s Self-Sabotage: Alienating Allies and Destroying Credibility, an interview with Scott Horton

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Global power isn’t just military—it’s trust. Strained alliances, broken promises, and economic pressure are pushing partners away. As credibility erodes, influence follows. In a shifting world order, losing trust may be the most expensive mistake of all—and the hardest one to rebuild.
#Geopolitics #GlobalAlliances #WorldOrder #ForeignPolicy #Leadership #Trust
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