Willem Engel (Biopharmacist and Dance Instructor) - Situation in Holland
In conversation with Willem Engel (Biopharmacist and Dance Instructor)


15 minutes city explained of an insider:

https://youtu.be/XrFFyzT5efY


Information about the food labs:

https://youtu.be/W21CuphhITI


Learn more about the committee:

https://corona-investigative-committee.com


Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:

https://securewhistleblower.com


The Committees English Telegram channel:

https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee

Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

