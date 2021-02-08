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Terral Writes to Dr. Christiane Northrup, Black Star-Covid Questions Answered for Terry, Earth Changes, and More 02.08.2021
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783 views • February 08, 2021
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Terral Writes to Dr. Northrup
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Black Star and Covid Questions
Written by Terry and Terral
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.08.2021):
Earthquake Frequency Info: https://earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca/info-gen/magfreq-en.php
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Nurse Disgusted by Medical Perfidy: https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/02/nurse-disgusted-with-medical-perfidy.html
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Why is there a hologram of AOC at the Capital? https://www.brighteon.com/5906c911-6c4e-4622-8aa0-8651ef527757
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The collapse is near... Do you feel it coming? https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/the-collapse-is-near-do-you-feel
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How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream: https://apnews.com/article/mountains-australia-climate-change-floods-india-9e0c3c73c785761cfc43745f78ef5d7f
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Astronomical alignments as the cause of ~M6+ seismicity: https://arxiv.org/abs/1104.2036
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Study Disputes That Earth Is in a ‘Climate Emergency’: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/study-disputes-that-earth-is-in-a-climate-emergency/
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Congo working to stop new Ebola outbreak: https://apnews.com/article/epidemics-ebola-virus-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-health-1cdfde592f562f0622131e5a96a26613
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TRAGEDY! 9 Dead in Spanish Nursing Home Shortly After First Pfizer Shots: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/tragedy-9-dead-in-spanish-nursing-home-shortly-after-first-pfizer-shots-but-second-doses-given-anyway-religious-beliefs-in-vaccines-causing-massive-senior-deaths/
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China’s northeast outbreaks appear under control: https://apnews.com/article/nfl-pandemics-israel-super-bowl-football-6e3df11b3ff68134a02cd597ff4b3054
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WHO head raises questions about vaccines: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-austria-coronavirus-pandemic-b4fb33d2ffda9238a0f04d27ed943edd
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Cases Are Dropping and No One Is Sure Why: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/brucecarroll/2021/02/06/weekly-covid-news-wrap-up-cases-are-dropping-and-no-one-is-sure-why-n1423751
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Should We Develop Nanotechnology? https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/02/07/nanites-mrna-vaccines-are-gene-therapy/#more-14699
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Anthony Patch Info: https://www.anthonypatch.com/
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African countries could be key to mass vaccination in the U.S.: https://youtu.be/_vnpS2rR1SA
--
U.S. Military moving Covid-19 bodies El Paso, TX and Los Angeles, CA: https://youtu.be/4FZgTBj7gaQ
--
Looking into the lives of 81 people who took the j@b (Dana Ashlie): https://youtu.be/J494wStm1NA
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Terral Writes to Dr. Northrup
--
Black Star and Covid Questions
Written by Terry and Terral
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.08.2021):
Earthquake Frequency Info: https://earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca/info-gen/magfreq-en.php
--
Nurse Disgusted by Medical Perfidy: https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/02/nurse-disgusted-with-medical-perfidy.html
--
Why is there a hologram of AOC at the Capital? https://www.brighteon.com/5906c911-6c4e-4622-8aa0-8651ef527757
--
The collapse is near... Do you feel it coming? https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/the-collapse-is-near-do-you-feel
--
How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream: https://apnews.com/article/mountains-australia-climate-change-floods-india-9e0c3c73c785761cfc43745f78ef5d7f
--
Astronomical alignments as the cause of ~M6+ seismicity: https://arxiv.org/abs/1104.2036
--
Study Disputes That Earth Is in a ‘Climate Emergency’: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/study-disputes-that-earth-is-in-a-climate-emergency/
--
Congo working to stop new Ebola outbreak: https://apnews.com/article/epidemics-ebola-virus-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-health-1cdfde592f562f0622131e5a96a26613
--
TRAGEDY! 9 Dead in Spanish Nursing Home Shortly After First Pfizer Shots: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/tragedy-9-dead-in-spanish-nursing-home-shortly-after-first-pfizer-shots-but-second-doses-given-anyway-religious-beliefs-in-vaccines-causing-massive-senior-deaths/
--
China’s northeast outbreaks appear under control: https://apnews.com/article/nfl-pandemics-israel-super-bowl-football-6e3df11b3ff68134a02cd597ff4b3054
--
WHO head raises questions about vaccines: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-austria-coronavirus-pandemic-b4fb33d2ffda9238a0f04d27ed943edd
--
Cases Are Dropping and No One Is Sure Why: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/brucecarroll/2021/02/06/weekly-covid-news-wrap-up-cases-are-dropping-and-no-one-is-sure-why-n1423751
--
Should We Develop Nanotechnology? https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/02/07/nanites-mrna-vaccines-are-gene-therapy/#more-14699
--
Anthony Patch Info: https://www.anthonypatch.com/
--
African countries could be key to mass vaccination in the U.S.: https://youtu.be/_vnpS2rR1SA
--
U.S. Military moving Covid-19 bodies El Paso, TX and Los Angeles, CA: https://youtu.be/4FZgTBj7gaQ
--
Looking into the lives of 81 people who took the j@b (Dana Ashlie): https://youtu.be/J494wStm1NA
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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