1/11/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s infiltration has turned the two-party system of America into a zero-sum struggle, which is typical of the CCP. Under the influence of the CCP’s money, the West has got lost. Donations to religious organizations hit a new historic low. The US is facing an imminent financial crisis and great recession that will be even larger in scale than the Great Depression of 1929.

1/11/2023 文贵直播：中共的渗透让美国的两党制变成了中共那一套你死我活的政治斗争；被中共资本化了的西方已迷失方向；美国过去两三年各宗教组织接受的捐款创新低；美国即将面临比1929经济大萧条规模更大的经济危机和大衰退

