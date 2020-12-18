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CDS 1: CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION: What it is, How to make it, How to take it
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6109 views • December 18, 2020
Here I show how to make a more pure form of ClO2 in water, called CDS. This is kind of the hospital grade of Chlorine Dioxide and is used widely in the world. It may be slightly less potent as MMS for some of the bigger nastier diseases, but it is excellent for most other illnesses and maintenance dosages. Keep it cold and air tight and it will last up to a month. Also, all dosages are done in ml's (mililiters) instead of of drops - always diluted in water before taking it.
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