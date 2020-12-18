BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CDS 1: CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION: What it is, How to make it, How to take it
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
2182 followers
Follow
17
Download MP3
Share
Report
6109 views • December 18, 2020
Here I show how to make a more pure form of ClO2 in water, called CDS. This is kind of the hospital grade of Chlorine Dioxide and is used widely in the world. It may be slightly less potent as MMS for some of the bigger nastier diseases, but it is excellent for most other illnesses and maintenance dosages. Keep it cold and air tight and it will last up to a month. Also, all dosages are done in ml's (mililiters) instead of of drops - always diluted in water before taking it.
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxidecdschlorine dioxide solution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

HRS Editors
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy