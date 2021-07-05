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Vegetarian Miso Soup (有機野菜たっぷりのヴェジタリアン味噌スープ)
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141 views • July 05, 2021
✅ Ingredients:
Organic Daikon.
Organic Carrot.
Organic King Oyster Mushroom.
Fried Tofu.
Plastic Free Salt.
Organic Miso Paste.
Organic Soy Sauce.
Organic Cooking Sake.
Organic Black Pepper.
✅ Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ Tags
#Vegetarian #Miso #Soup
Organic Daikon.
Organic Carrot.
Organic King Oyster Mushroom.
Fried Tofu.
Plastic Free Salt.
Organic Miso Paste.
Organic Soy Sauce.
Organic Cooking Sake.
Organic Black Pepper.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
https://www.instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ Tags
#Vegetarian #Miso #Soup
Keywords
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