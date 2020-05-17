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GATESHEAD POLICE HARASS MARK STEELE DEC. 28, 2019
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46 views • May 17, 2020
Police arrive at Mark Steele's home to arrest him recorded live.
Lee Garret goes into an epic rant.
Northumbria Police, Gateshead Council and the Labour party proven to have lied in court.
Northumbria Police, Gateshead Council and the Labour party proven criminal activity.
Lee Garret goes into an epic rant.
Northumbria Police, Gateshead Council and the Labour party proven to have lied in court.
Northumbria Police, Gateshead Council and the Labour party proven criminal activity.
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