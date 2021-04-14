14/4/2021Dr. Navarro: We Need to Collect Compensatory And Punitive Damage for The Harm Inflicted By CCP

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Abstract: Dr. Navarro: One of my deep regrets at the Trump White House was not being able to push forward with a presidential commission. That commission would not only have gotten to the bottom of the origins of the virus, but also calculate the trillions of dollars that CCP has cost us with this virus and allowed us to collect both compensatory damages and punitive damages for the ultimate international tort CCP has committed.