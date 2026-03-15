🚨🤔 Where is Netanyahu? - absent from today's briefing, that he has always led

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🚨🤔 Where is Netanyahu? - (Dead, safe in another country, or hiding in a bunker?)
Israel's prime minister was notably absent from today's security briefing — a session he has always personally led. Defense Minister Katz ran it instead.
Meanwhile, his son Yair — once a 30–80 post-per-day machine on X — has gone completely silent for 6 straight days.
💀 Some speculate Netanyahu may have been injured or killed in the March 9 strike.
There are two possible explanations: they're either hiding from Iranian retaliation or something more serious happened.