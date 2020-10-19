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The Loss of Liberty (2002)
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76 views • October 19, 2020
The Loss of Liberty (2002)
Rothschild Criminal Masonic State of Israel 1967 attack on a United States Navy Ship


This in-depth documentary features interviews with Israeli military officers as well as high-ranking American military and civilian officials. Those interviewed include Dean Rusk, former U.S. Secretary of State, Admiral Thomas Moorer, former Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, and several other surviving crew members who were on the USS Liberty that fateful day.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

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attackfalse flagisraeluss libertydocumentary2002the loss of libertymasonic criminal state
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