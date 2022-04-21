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Apocalyptic NEWS: Is Nuke war waiting for planets to align? They ARE! CERN Restart! High Ritual
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155 views • April 21, 2022
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If Russia intends to start a nuclear war, what are they waiting for? The planets to align? They are, and this kind of thing has a huge impact on the yield of nuclear weapons.
April's Celestial Signs? conjunction of Saturn and Mars (Time War) and conjunction of Jupiter and Venus (union of King and Queen)
CERN's LHC expected to restart this week
High Satanic ritual sacrifice season is nigh
Easter Bunny v Commander-in-Chief
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WARPlanetsAlignRitual.mp4
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If Russia intends to start a nuclear war, what are they waiting for? The planets to align? They are, and this kind of thing has a huge impact on the yield of nuclear weapons.
April's Celestial Signs? conjunction of Saturn and Mars (Time War) and conjunction of Jupiter and Venus (union of King and Queen)
CERN's LHC expected to restart this week
High Satanic ritual sacrifice season is nigh
Easter Bunny v Commander-in-Chief
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WARPlanetsAlignRitual.mp4
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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