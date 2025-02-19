Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (19 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one motorised infantry brigade and one territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, and nine motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation. Strikes were delivered at formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades close to Borovoye, Zagoruykovka, and Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region), as well as at Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and seven field artillery guns, with two of them manufactured by NATO countries. Four Anklav and Klever electronic warfare stations, as well as one ammunition depot, were neutralised.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Group hit personnel and manpower of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade, and one mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Krestishche, Dronovka, Chasov Yar, Seversk, Nikiforovka, Nikolaipolye, and Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 185 troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. They inflicted damage on units of eight mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, one special forces brigade, and one National Guard brigade were defeated near Dyleyevka, Katerinovka, Alekseyevka, Zverevo, Kotlino, Udachnoye, Belaya Gora, Krasnoarmeysk, Ivanopolye, Nadezhdinka, and Novoaleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 290 troops, three tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns, including one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. They hit two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades close to Konstantinopol, Zelenoye Pole, Razdolnoye, Burlatskoye, one Razliv (Donetsk People's Republic), Zaliznichnoye, and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 160 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, and one electronic warfare station.

The Dnepr Group's units inflicted losses on units of two mechanised brigades, three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade near Stepnogorsk, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, Nikolskoye, and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 troops, eight motor vehicles, and three artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer. One ammunition depot and one electronic warfare station were destroyed.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on the infrastructure of military airfields, power facilities that supported the work of Ukrainian defence industry, assembly facilities for unmanned aerial vehicles, storage and launch areas for drones, and temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries, manpower clusters and hardware of the enemy in 148 districts.

▫️ Russia's air defence systems shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force, five French-made Hammer aerial bombs, two JDAM guided aerial bombs, and four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, as well as 123 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 654 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 43,895 unmanned aerial vehicles, 594 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,519 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,518 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,838 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,815 units of support military vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.