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ARIZONA REMAINS GROUND ZERO FIX 2020. THE ABSOLUTE MOST CRITICAL AGENDA ITEM. PERIOD
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98 views • November 19, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpg0ob-arizona-remains-ground-zero-fix-2020.-the-absolute-most-critical-agenda-ite.html
The Arizona audit has come and gone, putting up a whole Soviet parade’s worth of red flags about the 2020 election there. But that audit is only going to help Republicans if they learn from it, and make sure Arizona’s elections are secure going forward.
Kari Lake is running for governor of Arizona. She joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
The Arizona audit has come and gone, putting up a whole Soviet parade’s worth of red flags about the 2020 election there. But that audit is only going to help Republicans if they learn from it, and make sure Arizona’s elections are secure going forward.
Kari Lake is running for governor of Arizona. She joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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