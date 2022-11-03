Living in the Last Days - Righteousness by Faith (13/13)

The choice to walk by faith will be critical during the last days of
Earth's history. The Bible predicts the devil will appear claiming to
be God at various locations around the Earth. This could deceive the
very elect. God sees man's suffering and heartache and His patience is
wearing thin. His wrath and judgments will be apparent in the seven
trumpets and seven bowls. God has sealed the book of Daniel until the
final generation needs the blueprint of prophecy to understand the
prophetic events of Revelation. God will reveal that each of the seven
religious systems in the world are false. God will give the Holy Spirit
and support a body of people that will take a stand and follow the
Spirit. The removal of the religious systems will create a new group of
people who love truth. These people who hold to the Word of God and
the testimony of Jesus may die for their belief. God will allow people
to die for the cause of Christ, but He knows how many martyrs that will
allow the greatest number of people to be saved.
Living by faith means that whatever God has in mind for me is OK.
Righteousness by faith is all about the spiritual, mental, and physical
struggle because that is what it means to be touched by Jesus.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.