Living in the Last Days - Righteousness by Faith (13/13)

The choice to walk by faith will be critical during the last days of Earth's history. The Bible predicts the devil will appear claiming to be God at various locations around the Earth. This could deceive the very elect. God sees man's suffering and heartache and His patience is wearing thin. His wrath and judgments will be apparent in the seven trumpets and seven bowls. God has sealed the book of Daniel until the final generation needs the blueprint of prophecy to understand the prophetic events of Revelation. God will reveal that each of the seven religious systems in the world are false. God will give the Holy Spirit and support a body of people that will take a stand and follow the Spirit. The removal of the religious systems will create a new group of people who love truth. These people who hold to the Word of God and the testimony of Jesus may die for their belief. God will allow people to die for the cause of Christ, but He knows how many martyrs that will allow the greatest number of people to be saved. Living by faith means that whatever God has in mind for me is OK. Righteousness by faith is all about the spiritual, mental, and physical struggle because that is what it means to be touched by Jesus.

