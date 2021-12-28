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Tip For Laying & Grading A Road Without A Dozer or Excavator
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93 views • December 28, 2021
Do you want to put down a road or driveway but you don't own any heavy equipment to do the work. Here is a quick tip that will save you time and money.
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Want to see our uncensored videos and the stories Youtube won't let us talk about? Then check out https://odysee.com/@Luptopia
Enter the code luptopia-bonus on the Rewards page under "Custom Code" and you will receive 50 LBC as a bonus. Use this Link to Join Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Luptopia:a
Want to do more? Make a monthly donation at either of these:
Venmo = @Tarrin-Lupo
Paypal Donate here. https://paypal.me/LupoTV
Join our Luptopia Telegram Group Here - https://t.me/+EgpJEC7BzUI2M2Y5
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
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Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
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