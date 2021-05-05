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In the April 28, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that it would be impossible for other countries to strike the CCP militarily unless the U.S. takes actions. Western countries will continue suffering from the virus. The critical time to take down the CCP will be after the mid-term elections in 2022. The CCP will undoubtedly be destroyed in a very crisp and clean way, but there is no rush and people shouldn’t be naive.“We must hope that the United States will win,” he said, “because only when the U.S. wins will the world be at peace. And only when the U.S. wins can this CCP cancer be eliminated.”