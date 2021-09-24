BLOOD-IN-COVID-VAXXED-PEOPLE-TURNS-INTO-THICK-CLOTTED-JELLY-2021-09-23

Folks you know where I stand , with Jesus Christ the Lord of all, and I am totally against this crap that is going on , We are being pushed into a new world order and the only way out of iyt all is through Jesus. To receive Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savour-

Romans 3:23 for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. Romans 5:8 But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death, but the gracious gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:1 Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ. Romans 10:9 that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. Do you believe that Jesus is Lord? Do you believe He was the Son of God who died for your sin and rose from the dead? Are you willing to confess your sin, accepting the bad news that you are spiritually bankrupt without God’s help? Are you willing to accept the good news that God has made a way for you to have a relationship with Him and be saved from the penalty of in, which is His wrath? Through faith in Jesus Christ, God’s power can change you. You don’t have to live a life of brokenness and bondage; you don’t have to be hopeless. Jesus can set you free. Jesus can give you hope. The question is often asked, how do I know if I’m saved? The simple answer is that if you have truly believed in Jesus Christ and put your Faith in Him, God will transform you. The old ways of sin that you used to relish are going to fade, and the new life you live in Christ will dominate your passions (2 Corinthians.