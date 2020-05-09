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El presidente de Tanzania denuncia el fraude de los test
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108 views • May 09, 2020
El mandatario reveló que de manera secreta se mandaron al laboratorio muestras de animales, frutas y aceite de máquina como si fueran de personas, y tras las pruebas una papaya, una codorniz y una cabra dieron positivo.
El presidente llamó a investigar el funcionamiento del laboratorio acusándolo de "juego sucio" y puso en duda los datos oficiales sobre la pandemia en el país.
Fuente: RT
El presidente llamó a investigar el funcionamiento del laboratorio acusándolo de "juego sucio" y puso en duda los datos oficiales sobre la pandemia en el país.
Fuente: RT
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