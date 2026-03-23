Cold Fusion in Plants and Animals: Biological Transmutation of Elements

Transmutation is the term that is used to describe the process whereby an element can change to a different element. In the standard model this can only happen through a nuclear fusion or nuclear fission processes and releases or requires vast amounts of energy. We have discussed that this process might actually occur without the need for vast amounts of energy to be input and may also not release that much energy in the process. It is important to realise the origin of this and some of the first experiments which seem to confirm that elements can indeed be transformed and more surprising is that it would appear nature does this all the time. Lets journey through the discovery of biological transmutation.

From seethepattern youtube channel