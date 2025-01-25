Gaza Strip, four Israeli female captives were released in the second round today - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today in the Gaza Strip, the second episode of the hostage release took place - in the capital of the Palestinian enclave, members of the military wing of Hamas (the "Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades") handed over four Israeli captives to the International Red Cross.
Unlike the previous release, this time the entire event was much better organized: a significant number of the population was gathered in a guarded area, a stage was erected in the center of it, and a separate place was allocated for the Red Cross vehicles.
The captives themselves, dressed in military uniforms, were brought out onto the stage with a poster praising the Palestinians' war against Israel. And all this was watched by both the thousands-strong crowd of gathered civilians and the lenses of cameras located in several places.
🔻The purpose of such a ceremony is straightforward - to demonstrate the power of Hamas and the widespread support of the movement by the population. At the same time, in the Arabic-language segment, the militants are presented as victors in the confrontation with the Israelis, widely distributing today's footage as confirmation of this.
