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Evidence Clearly Shows Deaths are Increasing Worldwide After COVID-19 Shots
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274 views • October 24, 2021
Evidence Clearly Shows Deaths are Increasing Worldwide After COVID-19 Shots
Bought and paid by cabal politicians, “experts”, presstitutes, etc keep saying vaxxines are very effective – and they do NOT lie. These jabs were designed to depopulate the world and they DO exactly what they were made to do – MURDERING people.
Outside of the pharma-owned corporate media, everyone is now agreeing that not only are the experimental COVID-19 shots ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID, they are losing their effectiveness and weakening people's immune systems making endless booster shots recommended, but they are sadly also causing an increase in deaths worldwide.
Will this insanity ever stop? We are now facing very certain labor shortages worldwide with catastrophic economic consequences.
Bought and paid by cabal politicians, “experts”, presstitutes, etc keep saying vaxxines are very effective – and they do NOT lie. These jabs were designed to depopulate the world and they DO exactly what they were made to do – MURDERING people.
Outside of the pharma-owned corporate media, everyone is now agreeing that not only are the experimental COVID-19 shots ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID, they are losing their effectiveness and weakening people's immune systems making endless booster shots recommended, but they are sadly also causing an increase in deaths worldwide.
Will this insanity ever stop? We are now facing very certain labor shortages worldwide with catastrophic economic consequences.
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